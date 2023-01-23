There has been an onslaught of information about Chrisean Rock and Blueface in recent weeks. The volatile couple’s unraveling has already occurred on social media, but now, their reality series gives an intimate look at their relationship. The Zeus network has come under fire for featuring the pair on Crazy in Love, and now, it looks like they’re dishing even more on The Jason Lee Show.

The new Revolt series launched with an expansive interview with Cardi B, and Lee returns with a chat with the Hip Hop couple that has taken over timelines.

In a trailer shared by Lee, Blueface and Rock look much happier than recent occurrences would suggest. They cuddled up close on the couch as Lee attempted to fire off questions, but he was met with the pair opting to make out instead.

Blueface joked about his attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting in Las Vegas. Elsewhere, he was adamant that he would never marry Rock, but she countered his decision.

This was a more carefree chat than their recent stint on No Jumper. Videos from that feature went viral after Chrisean was seen being physically removed after Blue asked for her to be kicked out.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 12: (L-R) chriseanroc and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

Later, the couple spiraled on Twitter, and they took aim at one another. Rock later alleged she was pregnant; however, Blueface claimed the child wasn’t his. He accused his girlfriend of cheating on him with several people. She denied any infidelity.

Although Blueface claims he’s done with Rock, it doesn’t look like they are splitting for good anytime soon.

Check out the trailer for their interview with Jason Lee above.