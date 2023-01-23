Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere
Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”
After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West.
Chrisean Rock began trending once again on Monday morning following the red carpet dispute. Rock’s conversing with a woman on the carpet before leaping toward her and punching the woman in the face. Security manages to intervene before it escalates further but Chrisean appears satisfied with her actions afterward. It’s unclear who the woman was but fans believe the victim to be Chrisean’s former stylist.
Chrisean Rock and Blueface made headlines last week after the latest episode of Crazy In Love. Blueface removed her from a No Jumper last week. Shortly after, she announced that she was pregnant with Blue’s child.
In response, Blueface said that he wasn’t the father and that their relationship was officially over.
“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.”
Blueface added, “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”
Chrisean said that she’s keeping the child, regardless of the outcome of the DNA test. However, she later revealed that she and Blueface were together at his home, though it’s unclear whether they will remain broken up.
