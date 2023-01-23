After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West.

Chrisean Rock began trending once again on Monday morning following the red carpet dispute. Rock’s conversing with a woman on the carpet before leaping toward her and punching the woman in the face. Security manages to intervene before it escalates further but Chrisean appears satisfied with her actions afterward. It’s unclear who the woman was but fans believe the victim to be Chrisean’s former stylist.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: Cast member Chrisean Rock attends the premiere of The Zeus Network’s “Baddies West” at Regal North Hollywood on January 22, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Chrisean Rock and Blueface made headlines last week after the latest episode of Crazy In Love. Blueface removed her from a No Jumper last week. Shortly after, she announced that she was pregnant with Blue’s child.

In response, Blueface said that he wasn’t the father and that their relationship was officially over.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.”

Blueface added, “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: Chriseanroc and Blueface attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Chrisean said that she’s keeping the child, regardless of the outcome of the DNA test. However, she later revealed that she and Blueface were together at his home, though it’s unclear whether they will remain broken up.

We will keep you posted on any further updates on their relationship.