When it comes to Chrisean Rock and Blueface, the internet has made it clear that they have plenty of opinions. For the most part, many would be happy to see them go their separate ways, heal, and hopefully later thrive in separate relationships. Now that the Baddies West cast member says she’s carrying the rapper’s baby, though, it remains unclear what the future holds for them.

Upon hearing the news of his co-star’s pregnancy, his initial reaction was to vehemently deny it. On Twitter, the California native made claims that Rock slept with 10 men in the last year, and that he wouldn’t claim paternity until a DNA test was taken.

Chrisean Rock attends the premiere of The Zeus Network’s “Baddies West” at Regal North Hollywood on January 22, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The expecting mother made it clear that she’s happy to pursue motherhood with or without him. In fact, she even said that if Blueface doesn’t want to be involved she’ll tell the child that their father is dead. The “Thotiana” artist is already a father of two. Additionally, Chrisean opted to abort after he got her pregnant three times in the past.

This time, however, she says she made a promise to God that she would keep the next “blessing from Heaven” he sent her. While some of her fans are showing support for the Baltimore native amid the chaotic announcement, others are loudly encouraging her to reconsider.

Since everybody wanna be fake and not keep it real on Beyoncé’s internet, I’ll go ahead and say it. Chrisean my sweet baby, you are NOT ready for a baby. One day, yes! I say this with so much love ❤️ just take this time to grow and evolve. You can do it! I believe in you! 🫶🏽❤️ — BOBBY LYTES (@BobbyLytes) January 23, 2023

Bobby Lytes, specifically, posted a message on Twitter that Rock heard loud and clear. “Since everybody wanna be fake and not keep it real on Beyoncé’s internet, I’ll go ahead and say it. Chrisean my sweet baby, you are NOT ready for a baby,” he wrote. “One day, yes! I say this with so much love. Just take this time to grow and evolve. You can do it! I believe in you!”

In the hours after Trina’s cousin spoke out, Rock vented to her followers about his comments. “You coulda hit me in person. People be doing shit for clout. Who gives a f*ck what you think. Mind your business. Like, I could take care of your ugly ass if I wanted to,” she said.

Lytes has since responded back on his Twitter. “Rock I don’t have your # never did,” he wrote. “See here’s the thing tho, if I would have messaged you the same thing directly, it would have gone in one [ear] and out the other. Me making a statement publicly was much more beneficial. You now see the amount of people who truly care for you!”

Rock I don’t have your # never did. See here’s the thing tho, if I would have messaged you the same thing directly, it would have gone in one 👂🏽 and out the other. Me making a statement publicly was much more beneficial. You now see the amount of people who truly care for you! ❤️ — BOBBY LYTES (@BobbyLytes) January 24, 2023

Elsewhere on Chrisean’s social media, she joined a friend on Instagram Live to discuss her recent pregnancy. At the same time, the 22-year-old claimed that she thought she was having fertility issues as a result of past abortions.

Read more about what the reality star had to say about the situation here. Afterward, let us know your thoughts on the possibility of a Crazy In Love baby in the comments.

