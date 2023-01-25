Chrisean Rock continues to make headlines, especially now that she’s a mom-to-be. The controversial viral figure revealed that she was pregnant with Blueface’s baby, though the rapper denied he’s the father. Regardless of his position, Rock is intent on keeping the baby after suffering fertility issues due to several abortions.

Though many are happy for her, some felt that she’s far from ready to take care of another life. Bobby Lytes issued a message on Twitter this week where he said Rock needed to grow and evolve before taking on motherhood.

“Chrisean my sweet baby, you are NOT ready for a baby,” Lytes wrote. “One day, yes! I say this with so much love just take this time to grow and evolve. You can do it! I believe in you!”

The Baddies West star later clapped back, claiming that she could “take care of your ugly ass” if she wanted to.

Ultimately, Lytes doubled down on his comments, claiming that Chrisean Rock lacks the maturity to properly love and care for a child.

“I said what I said and I still feel the same way I feel,” Lytes said before addressing Chrisean’s comments directly. “You tellin’ said you could probably take care of my ugly ass? That’s how I know you really not ready for a baby… Money doesn’t mean that you’re ready for a baby. I will say that with love because I feel like everyone on the internet is gaslighting you. Everybody is making you feel like, ‘it’s going to be okay.’… It will be okay but should nobody should be enabling your behavior.”

Bobby added that within 72 hours of announcing her pregnancy, she involved herself in 2 separate altercations.

Chrisean has yet to respond but we’ll keep you posted if she does.