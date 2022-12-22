It seems as though Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship keeps getting more and more toxic with the more reports that come out. Whether you’re a fan of them or not, they have been all over the headlines throughout the year.

Adding to the drama, Rock recently revealed some new information surrounding the couple.

ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

In an appearance on the Know For Sure podcast, she confesses to having three abortions with the “Bleed It” rapper. The media personality says that it hasn’t felt like the right time each time she’s been pregnant with his child.

“If I have a baby, I’m keeping it this time. I killed like, three of them. You know you always have that bad feeling, like, this [is] not right,” she reveals. When the hosts ask her if now is the right time, she seems to stumble over her words. “I wouldn’t mind if it was right now,” before retracting and saying she needs a ring before she has a kid with the L.A. native.

The couple have allegedly been in an on-and-off relationship for several years. Her career in entertainment began in 2020 when she starred in Blueface’s controversial reality show, Blue Girl’s Club. Although they say not to mix business with pleasure, the 25-year-old went on to sign her to his record label, Blueface LLC.

Last year, however, she was reportedly dropped by the label after a heated argument with the “Bleed It” rapper. She subsequently broke into one of his homes.

Furthermore, the toxic couple was publicly spotted in a physical altercation earlier this year. This wasn’t the first time.

Regardless of the countless fights, baby mama drama and tattoos, the couple is going ahead with their new reality TV show, aptly-titled Crazy In Love. The upcoming series will of course be available on Zeus Networks, home to other reality shows including Baddies South.

What are your thoughts on Blueface and Rock’s complicated relationship? Sound off in the comments down below and read more of the latest stories surrounding them here. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

[via]