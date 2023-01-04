The ups and downs of Chrisean Rock and Blueface‘s romance has been an ongoing debate for years. In 2022, the pair’s notoriety increased after several videos of their physical altercations surfaced online. Their domestic violence instances were brushed off as toxic behavior as they move forward with their relationship. Fans are receiving an inside look at the couple now that their Zeus reality series has surfaced, and according to Rock, wedding bells are in her future.

“My wedding will be in October,” she tweeted, along with several smiling heart emojis. It was a declaration that many immediately reacted to. Most saw it as an opportunity to troll the Crazy in Love star.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 12: (L-R) chriseanroc and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

Meanwhile, Blueface hasn’t said a peep about his girlfriend’s prediction. Their tumultuous relationship has played out for a global audience, and not everyone believes it has been healthy. Despite the pushback, Rock continues to be invited to platforms to discuss her romance. In a recent chat with the Know For Sure podcast, Rock admitted to undergoing three abortions with Blueface.

“If I have a baby, I’m keeping it this time. I killed, like, three of them,” she said. “You know you always have that bad feeling, like, this not right.”

She added she “wouldn’t mind” having a child with the rapper “right now.” However, she also stated she would need to have a ring beforehand.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: Blueface and Chriseanroc perform during Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface Fight About Their Relationship Status On “Crazy In Love”

It’s unclear if that October date is tied to her previous revelation, but Rock and Blueface will most likely let us know sooner than later.

Check out a few tweets below.

My wedding will be in October 🎆 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) January 4, 2023

Yo it’s crazy crazy fr fr I been so happy I just wan thank God for this happy feeling I have right now it’s such a vibe yayyyy☺️☺️☺️☺️ — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) January 4, 2023