Blueface & Chrisean Rock recently talked over their feelings on marriage on a new The Jason Lee Show episode on Revolt TV. Although their recent public bickering concerned fans more than usual, it seems they still have a lot to talk about. After pregnancy rumors, breakups, and a lot of Twitter back and forth, social media is on the edge of their seat.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

“Do you see yourself getting married at some point,” Lee asked Blueface, “and do you se yourself getting married with Chrisean?”

“Oh damn,” Chrisean exclaimed. “First of all, can you ask him when he ready to answer that question?”

Moreover, Blueface laughed as Lee asked the question. “No!” he shouted. “I don’t believe in marriage, but I love her.”

Still, Rock said that they’ll tie the knot. “Can you be quiet and just go along? If I give him 3 billion dollars, he gon’ marry me.” However, Blueface made a funny face at that comment, whether because he doesn’t see it or he’s tempted.

“Why do you think the money has to be involved for you to get married?” Lee inquired. Furthermore, Rock said that he doesn’t have many people in his corner. “‘Cause nobody got his back,” she replied.

However, Blueface joked around with Chrisean at the prospect. “You talking’ your shit, cuz,” he remarked, “I like it. I like where you going with this.” Then, the couple started to fight somewhat playfully until the rapper backed off. “I don’t know if our insurance covers a lover’s quarrel,” Lee joked.

Last we heard of Blue and Rock was a surprising music drop. Moreover, the two released “Lit” mere hours ago, along with an accompanying music video. In it, they include footage from the now-infamous No Jumper interview where security escorted Rock out. “I know them haters pissed b***h (Why he mad?) / I’ma keep them b***hes mad as s**t / You know I’m ’bout my bag and s**t, yeah (I’m about the money) / I’m cute, but I, I drag a b***h, yeah,” she raps.

Still, what do you think of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's thoughts on marriage together on The Jason Lee Show?