liposuction
- GossipClaudia Jordan's Bikini Photos Spark Lipo Speculation, She Insists She's All-Natural"I would want a refund," Claudia Jordan jokes.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeMegan Thee Stallion's Gym Selfies Tell Us She's Not Letting Pardison Fontaine Lipo Diss Bother Her"Be for real, you ain't even realistic / Got lipo then you started posting gym pics," Meg's ex raps on "THEE PERSON."By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFinesse2tymes' Plastic Surgery Has Him Feeling Like "Finesse2Fine"One of the rapper's most recent exes put him on blast for allegedly going under the knife after he announced that he's going back to only dating one woman at a time earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBandman Kevo Wants A "Big Check" For Inspiring Men To Get LipoThe Chicago rapper claimed he inspired about a million men to get the surgical procedure, and wants his due credit in cash form.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeDoja Cat Gets Boob Job, Lipo, "And [Her] Cl*t Bedazzled"The "Planet Her" artist admits that the procedures were painful, but she's thankfully been "healing really fast" in the days since.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJulia Fox Confirms Liposuction & Botox, Says She's Done With Cosmetic Procedures...For NowOn her TikTok page, the Italian-American has been very open about her plans to embrace aging.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDr. Miami Shares Another Drake TikTok After Sparking Liposuction SpeculationThe renowned plastic surgeon made it clear he was taking Megan Thee Stallion's side in the "Circo Loco" social media fiasco.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDr. Miami Causes Drake Liposuction Rumours To Run RampantThe renowned plastic surgeon hopped on TikTok and defended Megan Thee Stallion after Drizzy's perceived "Circo Loco" diss.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBandMan Kevo Details Having Lipo, Says Rappers Won't Admit To Having Same SurgeryHe showed off before and after photos and said he's been working out, but losing the weight in his stomach has been difficult.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyson Beckford Reacts To Rumors That Drake & Kanye Got Lipo, Says He's "Built Different"Funk Flex previously suggested that Drake, Kanye, and LL Cool J received liposuction and Beckford says there is "no way" he could do the same.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDraya Michele Denies Rumors That She Underwent BBL SurgeryThe model mogul came forward to quell any rumors about the work she has allegedly had done.By Erika Marie
- MusicFunk Flex Got Lipo After Hearing Drake, Kanye West, & LL Cool J Did ItThe famed DJ claims the doctor who performed his procedure was recommended because he was known to give liposuction to football players and boxers.By Erika Marie
- GramFunk Flex Laughs Off Memes After Getting Clowned For Posting LiposuctionHe was undergoing surgery while WuTang was playing in the background.By Erika Marie
- GramCardi B Calls Out Body Shamers, Says She Has "Lipo Money"Cardi B addressed people who talked about her weight gain and stated that she doesn't care what people think because she has "lipo money."By Erika Marie