Drake’s Her Loss album, dropped off in tandem with 21 Savage last weekend, landed the rapper in some trouble. He was seemingly dissing everyone from Kanye West and D.R.A.M. to Megan Thee Stallion – the latter of which ended up earning Drizzy the most backlash from listeners.

Singer-songwriter Ethel Cain threatened to send the Amish after Drake for his comments on the Houston rap diva. Others, like plastic surgeon Dr. Miami, made it clear whose side he’s on with a hilarious (and subtly shady) TikTok video.

“When Drake asks me to do his second round of lipo but I am a Hottie before I am a surgeon,” he captioned his viral clip.

No one has confirmed that the artist has undergone cosmetic treatments, but the comment section was filled with curious users. Many began openly pondering if Champagne Papi might have gotten some work done on his physique.

Miami cleared up speculation by writing, “Guys I have no medical knowledge regarding Drake… This is based off a Twitter conspiracy of him having lipo and a BBL.” However, that didn’t stop him from posting about the Scorpion hitmaker once again.

Another recent TikTok finds the surgeon making use of a popular audio on the app. “Me practicing my apology video to Drake in case he decides to diss me in his next song,” he wrote. In the clip, we see him pretending to have a meltdown.

The comment section is full of people sharing all kinds of opinions. “This half the reason them clients built bad and botched,” one user shaded Miami. “Since you wanna be online playing all day [crying laughing emoji].”

“I want to know if he’s really this funny or if he has a Gen Z child that gives him all this material,” someone added. “Oh he DEFINITELY going on the diss track lol,” another reply reads.

Do you think we’ll be hearing Dr. Miami’s name on a Drake song in the future? Sound off in the comments, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.