Whenever Drake drops off a new album, the days following find him becoming one of the most talked about topics on social media – for better, or for worse. Following the arrival of his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, we’ve seen a bit of both as some longtime fans have praised the 36-year-old for returning to his rap roots. At the same time, others are less than pleased with the perceived shade he threw at other artists throughout the project.

Of the many eyebrow-raising bars that appeared on the 16-track record, “Circo Loco,” on which the Canadian seemingly dissed Megan Thee Stallion (who actually earned a writing credit on the newly released album), has quickly become one of the most talked about.

“This bitch lie ’bout gettin’ shots but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke but she still smilin’,” Drake raps on the song, which has since earned a heated response from the Houston Hottie herself, not to mention the countless fans who rushed to her defence.

After the “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker got wind of the bar she hopped on Twitter to write, “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N***as nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my p*ssy.”

When a fan pointed out, “He said stallion tho, so technically he did say your name,” she shot back, “A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN.”

Megan Thee Stallion performs at SUPERBLOOM Festival 2022 on September 03, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Superbloom)

While she can clearly defend herself, several of Megan’s celebrity friends stepped in to show their support for her, including renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Miami.

“When Drake asks me to do his second round of lop but I am a Hottie before I am a surgeon,” he captioned a TikTok shared over the weekend that’s since been viewed over 3M times.

Champagne Papi fans know that the rapper is often jokingly referred to as “BBL Drake” when he pulls his signature pouty face and snaps mirror selfies, but it seems Dr. Miami’s joke has some social media users confused as to whether the father of one has gone under the knife or not.

“Did he really get lipo or is there an inside joke I’m not aware of?” one person pondered.

To clear up the speculation, Miami jumped in the comment section to say, “Guys I have no medical knowledge regarding Drake… This is based off a Twitter conspiracy of him having lipo and a BBL.”

Check out the TikTok for yourself below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.