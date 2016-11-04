refund
Chris Brown Makes Disabled Fan's Day By Refunding Meet & Greet With Some Extra Cash
Apparently, the two go way back thanks to previous meet and greets, and it's heartening to see artists like Chris Brown give back.
Blueface Reveals How Much He Paid For Logan Paul-Floyd Mayweather Tickets
Blueface wants a refund after paying $12,000 to watch Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.
Ticketmaster & Live Nation Offer New Refund Policies During COVID-19 Pandemic
Ticketmaster and Live Nation are offering refunds to customers who purchased tickets for shows postponed for the coronavirus.
Joycelyn Savage's Patreon Shut Down Following Allegations Of Pregnancies With R. Kelly
Patreon wasn't able to confirm the account.
Andrew Luck's Retirement Has Colts Fans Demanding Season Ticket Refunds
Colts fans are understandably upset about what transpired this weekend.
Iggy Azalea's "Bad Girls" Tour Has Been Canceled
Iggy Azalea says the cancelation of her "Bad Girls" tour was completely out of her hands.
Lil Pump Reportedly Losing Over $1 Million In Cancelled Shows As He Heads For Jail
The cancelled dates come at a high cost.
Future Exposed After Allegedly Leaving Woman Stranded Who Refused To Have Sex With Him
Future gets called out by an Instagram model who refused to put out for him.
Nicki Minaj Cancels Strip Club Party After Ticket Sales Reach Chaotic Level
Nicki Minaj reroutes the party line to Highline Ballroom in NYC.
Lil Wayne Concert Promoters Suing South Carolina Venue Over Ticket Refunds
Lil Wayne fans aren't getting their tickets refunded for the time being.
Lil Wayne Skips Out On Concert After Refusing To Go Through Security Check
Lil Wayne fans will be offered refunds for their concert ticket expenses.
Drake Offers Ticket Refund After Travis Scott Falls On Stage In London
Following Travis Scott's epic fall on stage, Drake has offered a refund for concert goers in London.
Kanye West Cancels All "Saint Pablo" Dates Due To Exhaustion
It's official: The "Saint Pablo" tour is no more for 2016. The cancellation is reportedly a result of Kanye being exhausted due to his fashion pursuits.
Ticketmaster Issues Refunds For Kanye West's Abridged Sacramento Concert
Ticketmaster will provide refunds to those who attended last night's "Saint Pablo" show in Sacramento, which was ended by Kanye West after three songs and another controversial rant.
Ticketmaster Says Kanye West Can't Promise Refunds For Abridged Concert
Kanye West spoke too soon when he promised his LA audience a refund upon stopping last night's "Saint Pablo" show due to losing his voice.