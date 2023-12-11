Amanda Bynes' Podcast Debuts With Tattoo Artist Interview After Mental Health Crisis Recovery

Amanda Bynes was a childhood favourite starlet for many, but unfortunately, not unlike her contemporaries, the transition into being an adult hasn't been so easy for her. We've seen the blonde beauty fall in and out of toxic relationships since wandering away from her successful acting career, also dabbling in substance abuse to help cope with her mental struggles. In the early half of 2023, Bynes resurfaced in mainstream news, though the reasons were more concerning than flattering. At the time, she was wandering naked around downtown Los Angeles while experiencing an episode, though she was thankfully able to get herself help.

The Sydney White star spent much of her spring seeking professional medical help, which seems to be working as she's doing well enough to launch a new podcast. This past weekend, TMZ reported on the first episode of Bynes' internet show with longtime friend Paul Sieminski, which finds the duo chatting with tattoo artist Dahlia Moth – another affiliate of the female host. The full conversation is less than 30 minutes long and marks one of the first times the public has heard much from Amanda in recent years.

Is Amanda Bynes Making a Comeback?

Her co-host does most of the question-asking, but the 37-year-old still speaks throughout after introducing herself and Sieminski. In the time since she quit acting full-time, Bynes has been pursuing other creative avenues, such as fashion school. Like Britney Spears, she was previously under a conservatorship, though her parents have made it clear they have no intent on reinstating that amid Bynes' recent struggles.

Back in July, Amanda Bynes was finally able to come home from the hospital where she was receiving treatment for her mental health crisis. Since then, the Hairspray actress has been pouring her energy into personal growth and development, allowing her to step back into the public eye on her terms with this new podcasting project. Read more about Bynes' recovery plan at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

