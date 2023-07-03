Like many child stars, Amanda Bynes has dealt with the repercussions of fame. She’s had a very public struggle with mental health that’s been ongoing for years. Most recently she called LAPD on herself two weeks ago in distress and reportedly believed she could harm herself. As a result, she was placed on a psychiatric hold. It’s the second time this year she’s been placed on such a hold. The first time came back in March when she flagged down a stranger to call 911 after she was found wandering naked in LA.

Last week Amanda Bynes’s psychiatric hold was extended for at least a week. Now, according to TMZ Bynes has left the facility less than two weeks after she was admitted. Thankfully, she’s left with a plan in place for how to maintain her mental well-being. Their sources claim that she’ll start in outpatient care with a medical professional checking in daily. She’ll be monitored to make sure she’s taking medication and remaining in a good headspace.

Amanda Bynes Newest Development

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 23: Amanda Bynes attends the Michael Costello and Style PR Capsule Collection launch party on July 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Fans are celebrating Amanda Bynes’ release similarly to when she was released earlier this year in April. She was spotted hitting the nail salon following her release. Many interpreted that as a sign that the Amanda Show star was improving. Despite her recent psychiatric hold fans are optimistic that she’s improved.

Many have compared the mental health dealings Amanda Bynes has gone through with that of Bam Margera. The Jackass star has had an even more public battle with his mental health. Family members had to take to Twitter last month just to learn his whereabouts after some concerning texts. Margera has also been placed on numerous psychiatric holds during his ongoing mental health struggles. What do you think about Amanda Bynes being released from her psychiatric hold? Let us know in the comment section below.

