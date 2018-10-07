forehead
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Admits Fans Ripped Out His Pink Forehead Diamond As He Crowd-SurfedThat had to hurt. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramKodak Black Returns: New Hair, New Forehead Tattoo, New JewelryKodak Black has a new forehead tattoo, a new hairstyle, and a new mouthful of diamonds.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Uzi Vert Gives Close Look At His $24 Million Diamond Forehead ImplantLil Uzi Vert explains that his $24 million forehead diamond is actually centred, giving the reason why it looks off-center.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert & His $24 Million Pink Forehead Diamond Get Meme'd To High HeavenLil Uzi Vert actually got a $24 million diamond implanted into his forehead, and people aren't sure how to react.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Uzi Vert Officially Has $24 Million On His HeadLil Uzi Vert went ahead and actually got a $24 million diamond implanted onto his forehead.By Alex Zidel
- GramAmber Rose Shows Close-Up Look At Her Huge Forehead TattooAmber Rose's boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards also got new ink on his forehead.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAmber Rose Debuts Massive Forehead TattooAmber Rose was spotted with a new forehead tattoo of her sons names, Bash and Slash, and fans are mad disappointed.By Lynn S.
- MusicKevin Gates Passionately Describes Rihanna's "Football Helmet" ForeheadKevin Gates just wants to kiss Rihanna on her forehead.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Rips Tomi Lahren: "Racist Sl*t Who Sucked & Swallowed Her Way Into Job"The Game goes after Tomi Lahren for her political views, her forehead, and her alleged plastic surgeries.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSpaceGhostPurrp Takes Blame For Thouxanbanfauni's Face TatsSGP accuses Thouxanbanfauni of biting his steez.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Got A New Forehead Piercing: Third Eye BlingThe rapper may have started a new trend.By Zaynab