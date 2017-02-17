animal rights
- MusicValee Dyes Dog Red & Receives Letter From PETAPETA wasn't happy that the rapper colored his pup red.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDan Bilzerian Blasted By PETA For Feeding Captive Bear At 4/20 PartyPETA comes after the Internet personality over the captive bear that was at his parties. By Aron A.
- SocietyYouTube Shooter's Motives & Identity RevealedNasim Aghdam, a woman in her late 30s has been identified as the "Youtube Shooter."By Devin Ch
- MusicKhalid Announces "The Roxy Tour" With Planned Donations To Animal SheltersKhalid is hitting the road in 2018.By Mitch Findlay
- LifeSia Asks Kanye West To Stop Using Fur In His Yeezy CollectionsWill Kanye acquiesce?By hnhh