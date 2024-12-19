Drake All Smiles After Receiving Custom Cake With His Face On It In

Drake was recently gifted a sweet treat in Texas.

It's been an undoubtedly difficult year for Drake. The Toronto rapper recently decided to take legal action against UMG and Spotify over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." He accuses the companies of artificially boosting the song using bots and payola and alleges that UMG could have prevented its release. Of course, this sparked a major debate among social media users and peers, who are split when it comes to the bold move. Some think Drake has a chance at changing the music industry for good, while others just think it's a bad look.

Fortunately, however, it looks like Drake is doing just fine amid all of this discussion. In a new set of photos, he appears to be in good spirits, posing alongside a custom cookie cake with his face on it that he received in Texas this week. He wore a big smile as he held the cake, which said "home for the holidays." At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly where and why Drake received the custom cake, but it's safe to say that he appreciated it.

Drake Shows Off Custom Cookie Cake In Texas

Drake might look carefree in these new photos, but according to Wack 100, he might have quite a bit to worry about. During a recent conversation with Adam22, the personality alleged that he has a flash drive that could end his career. "I see you got Top5 up there ... Drake needs to get away from Top5," he alleged. "This is how much respect I have for you, Drake. I'm telling you. Somebody, listen. Drake hit me. No troll. On Piru, you need to get away from that dude [Top5]."