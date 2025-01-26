Drake Achieves Impressive Streaming Feat Amid UMG Lawsuit

Drake has seen plenty of ups and downs in recent months. Last year, he went back and forth with Kendrick Lamar in a heated lyrical battle. Unfortunately for the Toronto hitmaker, most agreed that the Compton MC came out on top. Despite this, Drake continues to be one of the biggest artists out right now, maintaining a fiercely loyal fanbase and racking up some serious streaming numbers.

According to a new tweet by Hip Hop All Day, for example, he had his biggest day on Spotify in almost five months yesterday (January 25). The outlet reports that his music garnered a whopping 43.9 million streams, making him the most-streamed rapper on the entire platform. While this is certainly no small feat, it doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise. Drake has been able to maintain his impressive streaming numbers despite any controversy he may have found himself in lately.

Drake Has Biggest Day On Spotify In Over Five Months

This includes his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), which he filed earlier this month after withdrawing a pre-action petition filed in New York. He accuses the company of spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile by promoting Kendrick's diss track "Not Like Us." UMG has since responded to the suit, coming to their own defense. “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical,” the company stated, per Billboard. “We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success.”

“Throughout his career, Drake has intentionally and successfully used UMG to distribute his music and poetry to engage in conventionally outrageous back-and-forth ‘rap battles’ to express his feelings about other artists,” UMG added. “He now seeks to weaponize the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression and to seek damages from UMG for distributing that artist’s music.”