Drake Achieves Impressive Streaming Feat Amid UMG Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 1334 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake has something to celebrate this weekend.

Drake has seen plenty of ups and downs in recent months. Last year, he went back and forth with Kendrick Lamar in a heated lyrical battle. Unfortunately for the Toronto hitmaker, most agreed that the Compton MC came out on top. Despite this, Drake continues to be one of the biggest artists out right now, maintaining a fiercely loyal fanbase and racking up some serious streaming numbers.

According to a new tweet by Hip Hop All Day, for example, he had his biggest day on Spotify in almost five months yesterday (January 25). The outlet reports that his music garnered a whopping 43.9 million streams, making him the most-streamed rapper on the entire platform. While this is certainly no small feat, it doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise. Drake has been able to maintain his impressive streaming numbers despite any controversy he may have found himself in lately.

Read More: Wack 100 Suspects UMG Took Down Drake’s Supposed LeBron James Diss To Send A Message

Drake Has Biggest Day On Spotify In Over Five Months

This includes his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), which he filed earlier this month after withdrawing a pre-action petition filed in New York. He accuses the company of spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile by promoting Kendrick's diss track "Not Like Us." UMG has since responded to the suit, coming to their own defense. “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical,” the company stated, per Billboard. “We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success.”

“Throughout his career, Drake has intentionally and successfully used UMG to distribute his music and poetry to engage in conventionally outrageous back-and-forth ‘rap battles’ to express his feelings about other artists,” UMG added. “He now seeks to weaponize the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression and to seek damages from UMG for distributing that artist’s music.”

Read More: Joe Budden Theorizes That Drake Is Hurt By SZA Joining Kendrick Lamar At The Super Bowl

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music UMG Calls Drake’s Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track “Illogical”  206
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 2.8K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music B.LOU Eviscerates Drake On Full Version Of "Certified P*ssy Boy" Diss Track 2.2K
NBA: Awards Show Music Drake Lawyer Billboards Appear In Compton Complete With Clever Kendrick Lamar Reference 4.6K