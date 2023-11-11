50 Cent’s Aerial Stunts On Tour Has Social Media Going Wild

Social media is in an uproar of a recently surfaced video from 50 Cent's tour. In the clip, originally posted to TikTok, Fif emerges to the crowd from a large futuristic tower. Furthermore, Fif is suspended from the highest point of the tower by a stage harness. From afar, it's an impressive feat. However, when you zoom in, it's a little less awe-inspiring, given how Fif is just strapped into a harness and is dangling in mid-air. This has led to a deluge of reactions online.

However, most of the comments online responding to the clip were those of mockery. A number of people compared Fif to Spongebob after his Twisted Sister-inspired rock number at the end of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie from 2004. Meanwhile, several others compared him, unfavorably, to Madonna and her own iconic wire work. Fif recently put Madonna on blast over her alleged BBL. Additionally, a number of people questioned the need for aerial work at all. "Fif not got any songs that call for this" was a common sentiment amongst respondents.

50 Cent Feuds With Dwight Howard

Meanwhile, Fif recently picked up a feud with Dwight Howard. "@dangerookipawaa [Top Dawg's Instagram handle] gonna say you made eye contact with Dwight Howard," 50 Cent's post's caption read. "Man me and Denzel thought that motherf-cker was alright man. WTF." However, Howard actually responded to Fif's jabs in the comments section of his post. "Glad I put a smile on your face," he added with a laughing emoji.

Furthermore, Fif also went after Keefe D, the man currently facing trial for the murder of 2Pac. "Keefe D getting ready to go on trial for murder with a public defender. Damn throw a 🥷🏾 a bone or something. LOL," 50 added. It's believed that this comments were primarily aimed at Diddy, who Fif has previously taken aim at for being somewhat complicit in 2Pac's death.

