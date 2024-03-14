Future And Metro Boomin Proved They're Unstoppable On "I Serve The Base" 9 Years Ago

It's hard to imagine Metro Boomin as anything other than a household name, but nearly a decade ago he was still Future's secret weapon. The pair teamed up repeatedly across the rapper's critical darling 2015 album DS2. Tracks like "Where Ya At," "Stick Talk," and opener "Thought It Was A Drought" have all become well known additions to the rapper's discography. But among die hard fans DS2 is packed full of beloved deep cuts.

One of those is "I Serve The Base" which comes second on the album and keeps the high-intensity demeanor. Future and Metro are the only two credited writers on the song with Metro serving as the lone producer. Though that they absolutely hold nothing back making a loud, brash, and hard-hitting cut. In the near decade since it was released the song has racked up millions of plays from fans of both artists. That adds up to just under 100 million streams on Spotify and more than 15 million views on YouTube. Take a trip back in time for throwback Thursday and hear the song once again below.

Future And Metro Boomin's Rager "I Served The Base"

Last week, Metro Boomin and Future made a highly-anticipated announcement. They've been teasing a collaborative project for months now dating all the way back to around this time last year. They finally confirmed that the long-awaited collaboration was on the way. But to the delight of fans they actually revealed that they'd be delivering two full albums back to back, just a few weeks apart. The first drops later this month with the second following in April.

What do you think of Future and Metro Boomin's "I Serve The Base?" Do you think the track has aged well nearly a decade out from its original release? Let us know in the comment section below.

