Metro Boomin & Future Link Up In Studio Ahead Of Collaborative Album

Metro Boomin and Future met up in the studio in new pictures circulating on social media. In one photo, Metro looks over Future's shoulder at a laptop screen, while Metro checks his phone in the other. The session comes as they continue to prepare for the release of their upcoming collaborative album.

When Our Generation Music posted the photos, taken by Alex Piper, on Instagram, fans shared their excitement in the comments section. "Got potential to be a classic," one user wrote. Another remarked: "Everything they make is a banger."

Metro Boomin & Future Perform Together

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Their past track record is causing Metro and Future to be extra deliberate with the effort. While discussing work on the project with Ebro Darden, last year, Metro explained that they need to put something out that lives up to the hype. “I know how important this album from both of us is going to be,” Metro said at the time. “With our track record, it’s important that we deliver and not miss at all. Me and him working together is easy 'cause we’ve been doing it for 10-plus years.”

Metro Boomin & Future Link In The Studio

He also spoke highly of working with Future. “He’s one of the best artists to work with like that,” Metro added. “I feel like that’s why we get the results that we do because we don’t come in with any ego. He’s completely there asking you what he should do and what you like. With some other people, sometimes you have to eat whatever shit they give you that day. But with Pluto, he’s on the same shit I’m on, and I tell him, let’s make the hardest shit we can make, and he’s all in.” Be on the lookout for further updates on their collaborative effort on HotNewHipHop.

