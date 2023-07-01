Travis Scott “Utopia” Concert In Egypt Is Not Canceled Despite Earlier Reports

Earlier today, it was reported by numerous outlets, us included, that Travis Scott would have to cancel his concert in Egypt. On July 28th, Travis was supposed to head to Cairo to perform in front of the pyramids. Overall, this would be a massive event in which he unveils his brand-new project UTOPIA. Although the concert was far away, fans were very excited to fly out to a foreign country and experience some epic music.

However, as we reported, a musicians’ syndicate in Egypt said it would not give Travis a license to perform in the country. This was reportedly due to the show’s lack of respect for the country’s traditions. Moreover, they accused him of engaging in some “rituals” that go against the culture of Egyptians. This was all very disappointing news that also had fans confused. It was doubly confusing as Travis Scott fan pages on Twitter were claiming that this was all “fake news.”

Read More: Travis Scott And Michael Jordan Tease New Collab

Travis Scott To Perform “UTOPIA”

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Travis Scott attends the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Now, however, we have confirmation from Live Nation that the show will go on, regardless of what the syndicate has to say. “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!” Live Nation wrote in a statement. Needless to say, fans can still expect Travis to be in Egypt, as promised. This is obviously great news, and we are excited to listen to this new album that has been hyped for three years now.

Hopefully, this show in Egypt goes off without any issues. Travis Scott is a great performer, and there is no doubt he will put his all into this. As for Utopia, let’s hope it arrives before then. There are millions of fans who are ready to sink their teeth into it. Let us know your hopes for the album, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Don Toliver Surprised By Travis Scott During LA Show