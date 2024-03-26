Twerking Skilla Baby Fan Upsets Boyfriend At Concert: Watch

A word of advice to Skilla Baby fans out there: don't take your girlfriend to the young rapper's concerts, or she just might end up throwing it back on stage with him. One fan learned that the hard way after a recent performance, during which the 25-year-old was pleasantly surprised by an eager woman putting her booty back on him in front of the crowd. Rather than calling for security or shoving her away as some entertainers have been known to do with overzealous admirers, he caught what she was throwing and proceeded to pound into her backside while she held onto his black tee.

Dozens of people caught the hot and heavy moment with their phones, and all the while, another patron who appeared to be the woman's boyfriend was trying to take her off the stage. Though he appeared in the moment at first, once he realized what was happening, Skilla's face noticeably changed. "He looks incredibly uncomfortable 😂. Let's talk about that," one Instagram user observed in @theneighborhoodtalk's comments. "Once he found out mans was right there he was over it 🤣🤣," another chimed in.

Skilla Baby's Performances Get Seriously Lit

It's not uncommon for artists to be unexpectedly hit with public displays of affection from their supporters, and we're always curious to see their reactions. While Skilla Baby briefly enjoyed the booty being thrown back at him, Offset wanted no part in looking at the bra someone tossed on his stage earlier this month, reminding us that not all stars are open to sexual advances from strangers.

On the topic of viral twerking videos, SZA shared some booty-shaking footage that's been circulating through the blogosphere this week. As supportive of her fellow female artists as ever, the Ctrl hitmaker was throwing it back to some Sexyy Red while friends hyped her up. Check out the salacious video at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

