J. Cole & 6LACK Perform “Pretty Little Fears” To Surprised Crowd In Los Angeles

J. Cole isn't one to give updates about his life on social media the way some of his contemporaries do, but we've been seeing a noticeable increase in the amount of time the multi-talent has been spending outside lately. He's obviously been busy in the studio perfecting verses to assist friends like Summer Walker and Gucci Mane, but for some of his closest pals, the North Carolina native has also been making surprise concert appearances, much to fans' delight. Earlier this month, Cole helped Drake close out his It's All a Blur tour in Toronto with their new "First Person Shooter" collab.

Now, he's back in the US, this time performing with 6LACK in Los Angeles on his Since I Have A Lover Tour. On Tuesday (October 10) evening, the "Love Yourz" artist and his pal brought their East Atlanta Love Letter joint effort, "Pretty Little Fears" to the stage at YouTube Theater. As expected, those in attendance sang the throwback hit along word for word, getting in their feelings over both artists' emotional verses.

J. Cole Fans Were Pleased to See Him in LA Last Night

Seeing both Cole and the "Switch" singer in one evening was major for many music lovers, but 6LACK's surprises didn't stop there. Later on in his set, he also brought out his upcoming opening act, Jordan Ward, as well as Canada's own R&B sensation, Jessie Reyez. With the latter, he sang "Imported" before recruiting Khalid to join him for "OTW."

At this time "Pretty Little Fears" is the only collaboration we've heard from the Dreamville head and 6LACK at this time. Of course, Cole has been hard at work on his highly anticipated album for some time now, so we'll keep our fingers crossed to see the East Coast R&B star's name on the tracklist when it finally arrives.

6LACK Brought Out Plenty of Other Friends

Check out videos from 6LACK's performances with Jessie Reyez, Snoh Aalegra, and Khalid above. Who would you be most excited to see join the Baltimore native on stage as a surprise? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

