Pretty Little Fears
- Pop CultureJ. Cole & 6LACK Perform "Pretty Little Fears" To Surprised Crowd In Los AngelesKhalid and Jessie Reyez also joined 6LACK on stage for last night's "Since I Have A Lover" tour stop.By Hayley Hynes
- Music6LACK Delivers A Strong Performance Of "Pretty Little Fears" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live"6LACK revisits his most loved track "Pretty Little Fears."By Chantilly Post
- Music6lack Welcomed Proposal On Stage While "Pretty Little Fears" Echoed In BackgroundThe love song of the year. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentJ. Cole Is Politely Eating Off Everyone’s PlateJ. Cole never left, but he did win over the masses. By Aron A.
- NewsJ. Cole Guests On 6LACK's New Track "Pretty Little Fears"The previously teased track has finally arrived.By Alex Zidel