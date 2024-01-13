Blueface Drops New EP After Arrest

Blueface's recent arrest for apparent parole violations is still pretty unclear, but folks are reacting to so many different angles for it. For example, there's his baby mamas' reactions, his mother's reaction, his manager, and a whole slew of other pop culture happenings he was involved in that now seemingly took a long pause. However, it's clear that the California rapper's set on profiting off of this as much as he can, and what better way to do so than some music? Moreover, he just dropped the Free Blueface EP, a seven-track, 16-minute offering of West Coast jams and more traditional trap cuts.

Furthermore, features include DDG and Kevin Gates, plus Tru Carr and YungMagnificent. As far as its quality, Blueface is really doing the same thing he's always done here, so if you've liked him before, you might find something to enjoy. Of course, as of late, he had dedicated himself more to pushing his own artists (mainly his baby mamas) rather than developing his own musical career. One of these is Jaidyn Alexis, who is currently beefing with the 26-year-old's mother Karlissa Saffold once again thanks to this arrest.

Free Blueface EP: Stream

In other news, it seems like his reality TV show is still happening despite this recent arrest, as Zeus Network still rolled out Rap Queens West. The "BDD" MC will accept auditions from various female rappers, and we know how that went for him in the past. Regardless, the winner will receive a whopping $1 million payout, plus a deal with MILF Music courtesy of Zeus and the label. He's still looking for his next talent, even if the Free Blueface suggests that his own artistic days are likely mostly behind him.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock's reaction to this arrest caused many fans to beg for her to avoid him. Apparently, she suggested some saddened emotions when she found out, which viewers hope won't turn into a reconciliation. With jail time and the overall legal situation still up in the air, we can't really make any solid bets yet. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface.

