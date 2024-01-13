Blueface Reality Show Announced Despite Rapper's Arrest

The Zeus Network has announced a new reality television show hosted by Blueface just hours after the rapper was arrested. Rap Queens West will see Blue trying to find the "most individual female rapper". The winner will receive a $1 million recording contract with Blue's label, MILF Music. Furthermore, the entire announcement video was a parody of the iconic opening to Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. The announcement also noted that auditions for the show were now open and that anyone could apply to appear on the series.

However, much of the reaction to the show centered around the fact that Zeus announced the show mere hours after Blue's aforementioned arrest. "They're gonna have him on Zoom in a cell😭," one person replied. Others questioned the show's prize given Blue's history. "How they gone get a million dolllar record deal and he ain’t even paid back the millions he owe the club 😂😂😂," argued another. Additionally, several people were seen referring to the show as "America's Next Chrisean Rock".

Blueface Arrest: What We Know

However, as mentioned, the show's announcement was somewhat dwarfed by news hours earlier that Blueface had been arrested. First reported by his manager, Wack 100, Blue reportedly turned himself in after a parole violation. This was later confirmed by his mom, Karlissa Saffold. Per XXL, the parole violation stemmed from his 2022 shooting charges. Blue is currently serving a three-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to shooting a man at the club.

While Blue, who was seen to be in high spirits in a video of his arrest, is yet to address the situation, Saffold placed the blame on the mothers of Blue's children. “Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other. That’s why it’s so quiet. Praying everyone now understand why I didn’t want them together. Because parents want the best for their children. I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents,” Saffold wrote on social media.

