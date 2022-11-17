While the city of Memphis is celebrating the contributions and efforts of Young Dolph to lift his community, it appears that a suspect in his murder case is looking to capitalize off of the one-year anniversary of his death.

Just before the anniversary of Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, a.k.a. Straight Drop, released a new single titled, “No Statements.” Johnson recorded the song over a jail phone, according to the cover art.

“Say I’m a rapper, the state saying I’m a paid killer/ I said my paperwork straight, I’m a real grave digger,” Johnson raps over the chilling trap production. “A hundred mill, a hundred mill, I’m still the same n***a.”

The song arrived just after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy revealed that they’ve taken a third suspect in custody. They indicted Hernandez Govan for ordering a hit on Dolph.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Young Dolph attends night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

While the song gained traction, WGNO spoke to Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz, two artists on Dolph’s Paper Route Empire imprint. However, Woo explained that Johnson’s words aren’t convincing.

“It seems like somebody giving up some statements. It can’t be no statements. Somebody constantly getting pulled in so somebody giving some statements up,” said PaperRoute Woo.

Meanwhile, Snupe Bandz admitted that he’s trying to “zone that out.”

Johnson’s single dropped a little less than a week after he asked a judge for a transfer. His attorney asked that his client can change pre-trial detention facilities from 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of Corrections at the Penal Farm in East Memphis. “He’s had a change of heart due to some ongoing security and safety concerns, as well as conditions of confinement,” his attorney said.

Meanwhile, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they’re aware of the song’s existence and will be looking into it.

On a more positive note, the city of Memphis declared Nov. 17th Young Dolph Service Day. His IdaMae foundation will provide free haircuts, lunches, and winter clothes in Memphis. Additionally, there will be similar free services in places like Atlanta.

