Snupe Bandz
- SongsSnupe Bandz Is Thankful For His New Life On "Scarred"Snupe brings a catchy hook to this one. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKey Glock Leads Young Dolph Tribute At Rolling Loud L.A.Paper Route Empire artists Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, and Paper Route Woo, along with O.T. Genasis, paid homage to Young Dolph at Rolling Loud. By Aron A.
- GramSoulja Boy Goes Off On People Who Expect Him To "Be Sad" About Young Dolph's MurderHe also called out those who were "just telling me I'm a b*tch and y'all gon' slap me and y'all gon' shoot me."By Erika Marie