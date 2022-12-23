It’s been just over a year since Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s tragic murder in his hometown.

Although the hip-hop community is continuing to mourn the loss of one of Southern rap’s most prolific stars, there’s some good news for Dolph fans.

Rapper Young Dolph backstage during day 1 of 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The late rapper is set to be honored in the form of a museum called the “Dolphland Pop-up Museum Tour.” The announcement was made by his estate, his record label (Paper Route Empire) and the Trap Music Museum on Wednesday (December 21).

The exhibition will reportedly include both personal items from the Memphis native, as well as curated art. Furthermore, the focus is to reflect Dolph’s “unforgettable lyricism, personality, entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy and historic moments from his legendary career.”

“The goal of the pop-up museum is to showcase the character of a leader and businessman, and to highlight the journey of someone whose early beginnings may mirror that of many young kids and entrepreneurs starting, so that they may draw inspiration to keep pushing on their own endeavors,” says Paper Route Empire CEO, Daddy-O in a statement.

The exhibit will be coming to several U.S. cities. The first of which will be New York City from January 13-15. Other stops it will make include touching down in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas.

The “100 Shots” rapper’s first posthumous album, Paper Route Frank, just arrived earlier this month. The 13-track project boasts features from the likes of Key Glock, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and more.

Finally, make sure to stream the posthumous release, as well as the rest of Dolph’s music on your preferred streaming platform. He owns all of his masters, meaning that his family will see the profit from these streams.

If the pop-up museum comes to your nearest city, will you be checking it out? Comment down below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest industry updates.

