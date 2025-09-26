News
smile body pretty face
Songs
Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, & YG Hype Up Their Partners On "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE"
Ty Dolla $ign revealed he would be dropping his next album "TYCOON" on October 17 back in September. It will be his first solo LP in 5 years.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 26, 2025
