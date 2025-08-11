Armenian-American rapper R-Mean wanted to make an anthem for the hotter months, and he did just that with "Chapo's Daughter." Produced by frequent collaborator and legend Scott Storch, the two display great synergy once again. Over a woodwind-heavy instrumental that gives off a tropical vibe, R-Mean raps about the finer things in life, particularly the beautiful women he associates with.
But the inseparable duo isn't alone for this braggadocious banger. Offset and hook master Ty Dolla $ign are also in the cut. R-Mean spoke about getting to work with "a couple of goats" on his Instagram, particularly Ty. "I’m so proud to say every time I got the opportunity to work with big name artists. I always try to get in the studio together instead of sending files back and forth," he began.
"Of course that’s not always possible but somehow we make it happen! It’s a different type of magic that happens when you in there bouncing ideas off each other in real time…. It was an honor to work with one of the greatest of all time."
You can tell they had a good time crafting "Chapo's Daugther" just by their songwriting and loose performances on it.
It should be a highlight when the deluxe of MEAN arrives later this year. The press release didn't reveal when exactly, but we can assure you it's coming. It's been a while since the original project released as it dropped on April 28, 2023.
The project was stacked as R-Mean and Scott linked with Quavo, Jeremih, YG, Nas, with another appearance from Offset. It sounds like the bonus edition will be even more loaded, considering the star power on "Chapo's Daughter."
