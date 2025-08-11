R-Mean and Scott Storch are cooking up once again, this time with Ty Dolla $ign and Offset for a summer slap titled "Chapo's Daughter."

"Of course that’s not always possible but somehow we make it happen! It’s a different type of magic that happens when you in there bouncing ideas off each other in real time…. It was an honor to work with one of the greatest of all time."

But the inseparable duo isn't alone for this braggadocious banger. Offset and hook master Ty Dolla $ign are also in the cut. R-Mean spoke about getting to work with "a couple of goats" on his Instagram, particularly Ty. "I’m so proud to say every time I got the opportunity to work with big name artists. I always try to get in the studio together instead of sending files back and forth," he began.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.