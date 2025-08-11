News
r-mean
Songs
R-Mean Teases "MEAN" Deluxe With Summer Banger "Chapo's Daughter" Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Offset
R-Mean and Scott Storch are cooking up once again, this time with Ty Dolla $ign and Offset for a summer slap titled "Chapo's Daughter."
By
Zachary Horvath
August 11, 2025
