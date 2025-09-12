California rapper Wallie the Sensei is name you're going to be hearing from more often going forward. He's been generating some serious buzz since linking up with Kendrick Lamar on his massive LP GNX. He contributed to one of its deeper cuts, "dodger blue," which also guest starred Siete7x and Roddy Ricch.
You could argue that placement landed Wallie a record deal with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack imprint and becoming one of the JACKBOYS. He grabbed a couple spots on JACKBOYS 2, doing so on "CAN'T STOP" with Don Toliver, as well as the deluxe track "110 SOUTH" alongside Luxury Tax.
Both of these accomplishments have led us to "Dip," his first single since September 2024. This time, Wallie the Sensei is the one bringing stars along. Fellow Californians Ty Dolla $ign and Blxst are here for a strip club record that will quickly work its way into your brain.
A lot of it has to do with the sticky "dip" vocal sample that's constantly looping in the background. That, along with the bouncy and bassy beat from Dem Jointz adds to its memorability.
Unfortunately, the performances from the trio aren't anything too special. If anything, it's your standard lyricism for a song like this. Not bad, but just passable at the end of the day. Still, give it a spin below.
Wallie the Sensei, Ty Dolla $ign, & Blxst "Dip"
Quotable Lyrics:
She's so high, my nose runny
I was scared to approach her, she might act funny
She scared to tell her momma what she did for the money
But the bracelet match that anklet dummy
No tits but the ass looks funny
Drippin' out the hive that's why her name buzzin'