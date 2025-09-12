Wallie the Sensei Continues Surge With Addicting Party Jam "Dip" Featuring Ty Dolla $ign And Blxst

BY Zachary Horvath 383 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
wallie-the-sensei wallie-the-sensei
Wallie the Sensei has been riding a nice wave since the latter half of 2024 when he featured on Kendrick Lamar's "GNX."

California rapper Wallie the Sensei is name you're going to be hearing from more often going forward. He's been generating some serious buzz since linking up with Kendrick Lamar on his massive LP GNX. He contributed to one of its deeper cuts, "dodger blue," which also guest starred Siete7x and Roddy Ricch.

You could argue that placement landed Wallie a record deal with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack imprint and becoming one of the JACKBOYS. He grabbed a couple spots on JACKBOYS 2, doing so on "CAN'T STOP" with Don Toliver, as well as the deluxe track "110 SOUTH" alongside Luxury Tax.

Both of these accomplishments have led us to "Dip," his first single since September 2024. This time, Wallie the Sensei is the one bringing stars along. Fellow Californians Ty Dolla $ign and Blxst are here for a strip club record that will quickly work its way into your brain.

A lot of it has to do with the sticky "dip" vocal sample that's constantly looping in the background. That, along with the bouncy and bassy beat from Dem Jointz adds to its memorability.

Unfortunately, the performances from the trio aren't anything too special. If anything, it's your standard lyricism for a song like this. Not bad, but just passable at the end of the day. Still, give it a spin below.

Read More: Joey Bada$$ "Lonely At The Top" Review

Wallie the Sensei, Ty Dolla $ign, & Blxst "Dip"

Quotable Lyrics:

She's so high, my nose runny
I was scared to approach her, she might act funny
She scared to tell her momma what she did for the money
But the bracelet match that anklet dummy
No tits but the ass looks funny
Drippin' out the hive that's why her name buzzin'

Read More: The Top 50 Best Female Rap Albums Of All-Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.5K
lefty-gunplay-jasonmartin Mixtapes Lefty Gunplay & JasonMartin "Can't Get Right" On New Joint Album 2.3K
Brian Stukes/Getty Images Streetwear Wiz Khalifa On Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Look: “Too Fire” 5.7K
ty dolla $ign Songs Ty Dolla $ign Kicks Off His Next Album Rollout With "Wheels Fall Off" Featuring Kanye West 6.3K
Comments 0