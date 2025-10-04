Aye Girl - Song by Blxst

Blxst is one the underrated R&B hitmakers of our time and he's got another on deck with "Aye Girl." It's his first solo single of 2025, but not his only material in this vein. In mid-May, the California native put out a four-track EP titled unreleased. He's been busy with team-ups as well, linking with longtime collaborator Bino Rideaux, as well as Wallie the Sensei and Ty Dolla $ign on the addicting "Dip." "Aye Girl" is seemingly Blxst's new sonic direction, blending dreamy 90s R&B sonic elements with a modern, hip-hop twist. Self-produced, it's incredibly slick and bouncy like West Coast rap is. Check it out below.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: R&B/Soul
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Aye Girl":
Aye girl, you the only thing real in this fake world
Know you want me sitting still, but I can't, girl
I ain't sinning, I been in and out the bank, girl
I'm hoping God go to work when you pray, girl
Look, even though I'm staying dangerous, I'm safe, girl