310Babii rose to superstardom in 2022 with Lottery Pick and his song “Soak City.” He released his debut album in 2024 via EMPIRE.

310babii takes us back to the early 2000s as he keeps his foot on the gas

The 19-year-old Los Angeles rapper has dropped webkam, his third full-length project in less than two years. The album follows 2024’s Nights and Weekends and 310degrees, proving that the rising star is determined to keep his momentum rolling.

webkam delivers 12 tightly packed tracks that balance West Coast bounce with 310babii’s signature DIY touch. His sound—crafted from handheld production and bedroom spontaneity. It feels raw yet polished, keeping the same infectious energy that made him a viral sensation.

The project highlights his versatility. The opening track, “underdog” sets the tone with swagger, while “permission slip” featuring BabyTron flexes his chemistry with fellow internet-born rappers.

“Sound like” featuring Ty Dolla $ign leans into smoother, melodic territory, showing he can move comfortably between street anthems and R&B-inspired grooves. Meanwhile, “cash flow” with DDG feels ready-made for playlists and radio spins, a clear contender for his next breakout.

The release lands at a pivotal moment for 310babii. His 2023 breakout single “Soak City (Do It)” went platinum and earned him an ASCAP award, cementing his reputation as one of the most promising new voices in rap. Webkam builds on that foundation, carving out a playful but aspirational lane that thrives on spontaneity, late-night energy, and youthful bravado.

At its core, the album is a time capsule of a young artist growing in real time. It’s raw enough to reflect his DIY roots yet refined enough to signal mainstream potential. 

For 310babii, the mission is simple: make every track feel like a moment. And with webkam, he’s proving that his rise is only just beginning.

Webkam - 310Babii

Official Tracklist

  1. underdog
  2. she gon drop
  3. all my hoes
  4. in a truck
  5. swang
  6. permission slip
  7. watchu u want
  8. arrange it
  9. she a freak
  10. bag ain’t shit
  11. sound like ft. TyDolla $ign
  12. cash flow ft. DDG

