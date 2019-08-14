app
Roblox Announces Goal To Launch 17+ Dating ExperienceRoblox plans to get involved in dating.By Cole Blake
- TechOnlyFans Expands Their Brand With Nudity-Free App To Rival PatreonIn an attempt to rebrand, OnlyFans introduces a new streaming service and app that will be free of NSFW content.By Kyesha Jennings
- PoliticsParler Under Pressure To Regulate Users After Twitter & Facebook Ban Donald TrumpSocial shutdown. By Karlton Jahmal
- AnticsQuavo Explains Why He'll Never Join ClubhouseClubhouse isn't for everyone.By Alexander Cole
- TechThe Game Officially Joins ClubhouseThe Game joins the rising social media app, Clubhouse.By Faysia Green
- Music21 Savage Praised For Meek Mill-DJ Akademiks Clubhouse Moderation21 Savage acted as the voice of reason throughout the tense DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill confrontation.By Alexander Cole
- TechWhat Is Clubhouse? Everything To Know About The New & Exclusive Social Media AppA new, alluring social media app called Clubhouse is quickly gaining buzz among Silicon Valley insiders, venture capitalists, and celebrities such as 21 Savage and Joe Budden, alike. By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureJason Derulo On Trump's Plan To Ban TikTokJason Derulo comments on the Trump administration's plan to ban TikTok.By Cole Blake
- GamingSnoop Dogg Debuts Mobile Game "Snoop Dogg's Rap Empire"Become a rap star. By Karlton Jahmal
- TechTikTok May Be Getting Banned In The U.S.Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced that the U.S. is considering banning TikTok due to concerns over Chinese surveillance.By Lynn S.
- TechJoyner Lucas Speaks About His App Tully & Sony Music InvestmentJoyner Lucas speaks about why he built his growing app, Tully.By Cole Blake
- AnticsJoyner Lucas Reveals Petty Origin Behind "Tully" AppJoyner Lucas lifts the curtain and provides a peek into the dubious origin behind his "Tully" app. By Mitch Findlay
- TechUber Pledges 10 Million Free Rides & Deliveries To Healthcare WorkersUber pledges 10 million free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers and others affected by COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- TechVine Successor, "Byte," Officially Launches, Set To Compete With TikTokHow will Byte compete with TikTok?By Cole Blake
- TechUber Testing Feature In California That Would Allow Drivers To Set Own Ride PricesUber continues to add new features that give their drivers more choice.By Lynn S.
- TechTinder To Introduce Panic Button & Check-In Feature To Enhance Dating SafetyTinder's growing it's safety features. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureTexas Mother Creates App That Locates Black Santas For Kids To Relate ToFor the kids. By Chantilly Post
- SportsLeBron James Reveals His Latest Business Venture: WatchLeBron is focusing on mental health.By Alexander Cole
- TechChamillionaire & E-40 To Invest $100K In Minority-Founded StartupGet your pitches in!By Chantilly Post
- TechTikTok App Reportedly Under Investigation For Being A "Counterintelligence Threat"TikTok may be more than just a fun app. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBhad Bhabie Debuts New Mobile Racing Game "Ride Or Die"Steal cars and get money. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJay Z & Will Smith Reportedly Invest In Airbnb Inspired Camping AppJay Z and Will Smith see a future with tents. By Chantilly Post