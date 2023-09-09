Roblox Announces Goal To Launch 17+ Dating Experience

Roblox CEO David Baszucki says that the company plans to launch a dating service for those 17 and older. He mentioned the idea during the Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) 2023 keynote on Friday. In doing so, he listed off 10 five-year predictions for Roblox.

"For 17+ verified people in 17+ experiences: Thousands of adults will meet for the first time in Roblox dating experiences and subsequently form real life relationships," one prediction reads. Further details on the plan weren't provided. Other ideas include having a school integrate a full K-12 curriculum with Roblox, having creators make more money from selling physical merchandise on Roblox than virtual merchandise, getting a Fortune 500 company to use a Roblox experience as part of their recruiting process, and more.

“The difficult thing about doing this live with all of you: these are etched in stone,” Baszucki said onstage. “So we are fully committed. These can never change. We will be here over the next four years, and we will see you in 2028 for the review of this. I’m shooting for 60 to 70 percent.” Additionally, Baszucki reviewed Roblox's list of five-year predictions from 2018, which he says were 58 percent accurate. The company successfully had more than one million concurrent players in a Roblox game, had a Roblox developer earn more than $50 million in a year, and had a 100-person company developing on Roblox. However, they failed to get a US president to mention their Roblox avatar on camera and have Tesla use Roblox developers in a promotional effort.

Fans on social media aren't loving the idea of a Roblox dating service. "Why did they make it 17+ and didn’t just make it 18+ one time," one user asked. "Because the last thing you need is a 17 year old roblox player dating a 40 year old one." Another joked, "Imagine finding out your parents met on roblox."

