skaiwater Digs Up His Classic pinkPrint Series For Commerical Streaming Release

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 20 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
images (2)images (2)
Signed to Cinematic, skaiwater burst onto the scene with his blend of pop culture sounds with trendy rhymes.

The buzzing skaiwater brings his popular pinkPrint series to streaming platforms after cementing underground success. Fans on social media celebrate the arrival. “Finally I don't have to go all the way to SoundCloud to listen to it,” commented a fan.

The two-part series includes fan favorites “hell,” “candy,” and “allah.” Missing from the collection are the popular songs “wet” and “feral.” The rap star’s latest addition follows February’s mia album.

The previous release explores love, excess, and emotional instability. Short for “Maniac In America,” the album mixes the chaos of fame, gritty underground culture, and internet-fueled rebelliousness.

A trailblazer, skaiwater embodies the spirit of both an outsider and a pop icon, they craft an unpredictable, effortlessly contemporary style and narrative of sound and stardom. The underground series’ addition to streaming platforms will draw a new audience. 

Day one fans will be pleased that the music is made available on convenient outlets. The rap star is quickly ascending into superstardom. Making his back catalog available allows newfound fans to explore his past.

Artists converting their underground music to major streaming platforms is common. It allows fans direct access to their favorite music instantly. Rap superstars such as Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Young Jeezy, and many more have relocated their classic mixtapes to consumers on Spotify, Tidal, and more.

The next official release by skaiwater remains to be unknown. A part-three to the pinkPrint series could be next as the replay value on the debut and sophomore remains stellar.

More: Summer Walker Is Ready To "Spend It" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

pinkPrint 1& 2 - skaiwater

Official Tracklist

  1. Hell
  2. Candy
  3. Use Me
  4. We Didn’t Get The Memo

Part 2

  1. Cashapp
  2. Allah
  3. Pearl
  4. Maxxine
  5. X
  6. Ring ring ring

More: Yeat Revitalizes A Drake Classic On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.4K
News Pen To Paper 300
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.3K
News Authentic 355