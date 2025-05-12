The buzzing skaiwater brings his popular pinkPrint series to streaming platforms after cementing underground success. Fans on social media celebrate the arrival. “Finally I don't have to go all the way to SoundCloud to listen to it,” commented a fan.

The two-part series includes fan favorites “hell,” “candy,” and “allah.” Missing from the collection are the popular songs “wet” and “feral.” The rap star’s latest addition follows February’s mia album.

The previous release explores love, excess, and emotional instability. Short for “Maniac In America,” the album mixes the chaos of fame, gritty underground culture, and internet-fueled rebelliousness.

A trailblazer, skaiwater embodies the spirit of both an outsider and a pop icon, they craft an unpredictable, effortlessly contemporary style and narrative of sound and stardom. The underground series’ addition to streaming platforms will draw a new audience.

Day one fans will be pleased that the music is made available on convenient outlets. The rap star is quickly ascending into superstardom. Making his back catalog available allows newfound fans to explore his past.

Artists converting their underground music to major streaming platforms is common. It allows fans direct access to their favorite music instantly. Rap superstars such as Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Young Jeezy, and many more have relocated their classic mixtapes to consumers on Spotify, Tidal, and more.

The next official release by skaiwater remains to be unknown. A part-three to the pinkPrint series could be next as the replay value on the debut and sophomore remains stellar.

pinkPrint 1& 2 - skaiwater

Official Tracklist

Hell Candy Use Me We Didn’t Get The Memo

Part 2