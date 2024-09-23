Diddy Sees Generous Increase In Streaming Numbers Following Indictment

There could be multiple reasons for this.

Streaming numbers fluctuate all the time. Very rarely do they go up during a controversial time for an artist, though. Sure, there's a few outliers, but it happens once in a blue moon. Diddy happens to be one of those cases, as his streaming numbers are seeing a nice bump, according to Luminate (via TMZ). The in-demand data and analytics company says that since his arrest/indictment, there's been a 18.3% increase. At the time of writing, he's at just over 9.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. There could be a handful of explanations for this, so let's briefly analyze them.

One could be that the internet is trying to uncover any sort of incriminating/revealing lyrics or themes in his music. With how many old clips from interviews, TV shows, and more that hip-hop sleuths are rediscovering, we could certainly those same people checking out his large discography. The other potential is that he's just got a lot of loyal listeners out there who like to "separate the artist from the person".

Kanye West may not be the most ideal comparison. But given how constantly he's ruffling feathers it does warrant some consideration. He's so massive that no matter what he does, fans are going to come back for more. Diddy may not be as talented or have as many individual hits as Ye, but he's got tons of influence overall. Outside of his Michigan inmate lawsuit win, this could be the last small W for Diddy.