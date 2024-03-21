Kanye West Shares Some Wisdom About Relationships, Fans Try To Figure Out Who He's Talking About

Kanye West is someone who has worked with a whole lot of people throughout his career. Overall, he started making beats for big artists in the late 90s, and he continued to excel once he became a rapper-producer. Thanks to his exceptional music, the best of the best have wanted to work with him. He has developed a ton of working relationships, with some being more fruitful than others. Moreover, he has developed plenty of relationships outside of work. Whether it be romantic relationships or simple acquaintances, music has allowed Ye to meet a lot of people.

Unfortunately, when you know a lot of people, it can be overwhelming. Some people want the world from you, while others can prove to be completely unreliable in times of need. Ye has seen the full spectrum of this during his time on earth, and now, he is ready to impart some of that wisdom to his followers. While taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Kanye posted to his story, saying "if you have to ask someone for something more than three times, then you're asking the wrong person."

Subsequently, fans tried to figure out exactly who Ye is talking about here. After all, he could be referencing a whole host of people. That said, on DJ Akademiks' Instagram account, fans opted to go after Kanye himself, noting he is a hypocrite. "Then who do I ask about my 20$ yeezy pods it’s been 5+ weeks," one person wrote. "like ya damn yeezy ad," said another. There were others who appreciated the wisdom and even agreed with Ye. If one thing is for certain, it is that years of experience on this earth have imparted some vast realizations upon the artist.

