Bianca Censori Dons Barely-There Top & Neon Pants While Out With Kanye West

Bianca Censori has caused quite a stir thanks to her provocative outfits. Whenever she goes out with Kanye West, you can be sure that she is wearing something truly unique. Overall, these outfits are typically extremely revealing. Furthermore, it has gotten to the point where some people are accusing Ye of parading her around and stripping her of her agency. At this stage, it is impossible to say what is going on. We don't live their lives. However, Censori appears to be doing just fine as she continues to support her husband amid his rollout for Vultures.

Throughout this rollout, the two have been seen out and about in Los Angeles. For instance, according to TMZ, the two were attending some business meetings on Monday. During this run, Ye could be seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Meanwhile, Censori had a much more colorful outfit. For instance, she had a faded pink tube top that was extremely tight and revealing. Moreover, she had on some neon green leggings that could be characterized as low-rise.

Bianca Censori x Kanye West

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This is all happening amid the rollout for Vultures 2. The album was supposed to drop on March 8th but it has since been delayed to May 3rd. Overall, it seems like Ye wants to perfect this project and make sure it is the best it can be. However, fans are getting antsy, and it still remains to be seen if the new release date will be respected.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Let us know what you think of Bianca's latest outfit, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

