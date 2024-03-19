Bianca Censori Dons Barely-There Top & Neon Pants While Out With Kanye West

Bianca Censori's fashion has taken the world by storm.

BYAlexander Cole
Marni RTW Fall 2024 - Front Row

Bianca Censori has caused quite a stir thanks to her provocative outfits. Whenever she goes out with Kanye West, you can be sure that she is wearing something truly unique. Overall, these outfits are typically extremely revealing. Furthermore, it has gotten to the point where some people are accusing Ye of parading her around and stripping her of her agency. At this stage, it is impossible to say what is going on. We don't live their lives. However, Censori appears to be doing just fine as she continues to support her husband amid his rollout for Vultures.

Throughout this rollout, the two have been seen out and about in Los Angeles. For instance, according to TMZ, the two were attending some business meetings on Monday. During this run, Ye could be seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Meanwhile, Censori had a much more colorful outfit. For instance, she had a faded pink tube top that was extremely tight and revealing. Moreover, she had on some neon green leggings that could be characterized as low-rise.

Read More: Kanye West Files Bianca Censori-Inspired Trademark

Bianca Censori x Kanye West

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This is all happening amid the rollout for Vultures 2. The album was supposed to drop on March 8th but it has since been delayed to May 3rd. Overall, it seems like Ye wants to perfect this project and make sure it is the best it can be. However, fans are getting antsy, and it still remains to be seen if the new release date will be respected.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Let us know what you think of Bianca's latest outfit, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kanye West Shares Birthday Message For Bianca Censori

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023StreetwearBianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination With See-Through Art Basel Outfit
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023StreetwearBianca Censori Loves Kanye West & His Titanium Teeth So Much, She Made Them Her Phone Lock Screen
Marni RTW Fall 2024 - Front RowStreetwearBianca Censori Showcases Her Curves In Sensual Photoshoot Orchestrated By Kanye West
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023StreetwearKanye West & Bianca Censori Host Impromptu Paparazzi Photoshoot