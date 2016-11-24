Served
- RelationshipsOlivia Wilde Served Custody Papers Onstage At CinemaCon In Scheme Plotted By Jason Sudeikis' Lawyers: ReportOlivia Wilde was handed a manila envelope by a stranger while presenting the trailer for her upcoming "Don't Worry Darling" film.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDr. Dre Served With Divorce Papers At His Grandmother's BurialA process server reportedly tried to serve Dr. Dre with papers involving Nicole Young's attorney fees.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsAntonio Brown & NFL Set To Meet As Sexual Assault Case Reaches New HeightsBrown has been waiting on this for a while.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly Claims Being "Overwhelmed" By Jail Lost Him Sexual Abuse CaseR. Kelly's team offers an explanation regarding a recent legal loss. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Disguised Divorce Papers As A Gift With A Bow: ReportA truly savage move from Wendy Williams.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mom Relieved Of Her Involvement In The Rapper's LawsuitThe "Queen" plays a good game of dodge and hide.By Zaynab
- LifeTyga Served Lawsuit While Celebrating His BirthdayOn his way into the club on his birthday, Tyga got served a lawsuit.By hnhh