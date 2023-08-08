Dwight Howard Flexes His Massive Lakers Championship Ring

Overall, Dwight Howard is someone who has gotten himself into a bit of controversy lately. This is due to allegations that have come to him from a former sexual partner. The former NBA superstar is being accused of sexual assault and battery. These allegations were made clear in a lawsuit that was brought against him. Moreover, Howard has responded to the allegations, although he maintains that he has done nothing wrong. Many have commented on this situation, including the likes of Cam’ron and Ma$e.

Furthermore, Howard is also being sued by his former butler for defamation. Unfair labor practices were also brought up in the lawsuit. However, despite all of this, the big man still seems to be living life as normal. For instance, in the video clip down below, he could be seen flexing his large championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers. If you remember, Howard won this championship as a member of the 2020 Lakers squad that went all the way in the Bubble.

Dwight Howard Loves His Hardware

Howard was actually a very solid contributor to this team. Although some felt like he was washed up during this time, Howard proved to everyone that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank. Over the past year, however, Howard has mostly been playing basketball in Taiwan. The former Laker made headlines for this move, and it remains to be seen what his future will be as far as professional ball is concerned.

At this point, one has to wonder what must be going through Dwight Howard’s head. He has a lot going on, and these allegations brought against him are absolutely no joke. Let us know what you think of his current predicament, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

