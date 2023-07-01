Get the mill ready, because some new rumors are floating around based on just a couple of paparazzi pictures from Backgrid. Moreover, apparently photographers spotted Quavo and Lori Harvey leaving lunch together, and this report sent some fans into a frenzy. Still, rightfully so, others weren’t so quick to jump on the bandwagon, considering that Harvey (as of writing this article and within public knowledge) is still with Damson Idris. Regardless, paparazzi reportedly took a picture of the model leaving West Hollywood restaurant minutes before the former Migo did, and claimed that they went together. While some pointed to the fact that she and Idris haven’t posted up in some time, others pointed out that they could’ve met at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party.

As such, many wondered why this couldn’t just be a quick bite to eat between two friends, and why it always has to be a fling scandal. That being said, For Harvey is in one boat, whereas Quavo recently went through a lot of rumors like these, so it’s understandable. Furthermore, the Georgia MC’s most recent lunch outing before this one was with Chlöe, which also got fans speculating on what was already heavy gossip. Unfortunately for hopefuls, the singer and actress shut these rumors down- somewhat.

Quavo & Lori Harvey Allegedly Grabbed A Bite Together

After all, they were on Complex‘s “GOAT Talk” series, where they spoke about their favorite rapper and some differing dating advice. On her end, the Parkwood artist said that the best thing in a relationship is to just “be yourself.” On the wildly different other hand, Quavo said “Don’t trust these h*es,” and Chlöe’s taken-aback reaction prompted him to clarify that he was only joking. Also, they even spoke about maybe going to a strip club in Atlanta together, which seemed quite forward but also comical.

Meanwhile, just over a month ago, Harvey and Damson Idris shared some snaps from their time in London, so it seems like things are still all good. Even though a lack of posts or updates can give fans the wrong impression, an even worse impression to get is that of a simple lunch outing.

