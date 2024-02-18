Akbar V Voices Support For Chris Brown Amid NBA All-Star Controversy

Akbar V has voiced her support for Chris Brown amid claims that Brown was uninvited from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. "This why i say us blacks don't stick together. Right in front of our eyes we are watching them do Chris brown bad and nobody is standing with him. He's a father and a entertainer who we have watched kick down unbelievable doors. He made one mistake and apologized a thousand times and been out of the way. Why can't y'all forgive him and let it go. He's a Good man. Chris Brown was 18 years old when he made his mistake. He has apologized several times & is still being punished a decade later! but what you guys can never do, is discredit him as an ARTIST! he’s a ICON, a legend, prodigy to the industry. there is NO OTHER artist like Chris🩷🩷," the reality star wrote in a pair of tweets.

Brown himself had added more fuel to the fire over the weekend, going after event sponsor Ruffles. "@Ruffles [cap emoji x5]. I guess y'all tryna save face now. STAND ON BUSINESS. Don't try to make it look like I'm trippin. YOU AND THE NBA representatives know exactly what y'all doin!" Brown wrote on Instagram. Breezy was speaking out after Ruffles issued a statement stating that they were merely the sponsor of the event and had no say in the selection of participants. The brand then took to the comments of The Shade Room. "Wasn’t us, we found out about it the same time y’all did🤷‍♂️," the brand wrote in response to the outlet's reporting of their statement.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj had nothing but love when responding to a video of Brown playing "FTCU" for one of his dancers at a recent concert. "This is so very appreciated. Wow. 🫶🏽," Minaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter. As a result, many fans began to implore Minaj to bring out Brown during stops on her upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour. Nicki's 53-stop tour of North America and Europe begins on March 1 in Oakland. At the time of writing, the only confirmed guest act is Monica. She is set to open all non-festival shows on the North American leg.

Additionally, Minaj and Brown have seven collaborations together. Their partnership dates back over a decade to "Right By My Side" in 2012. Their most recent collab was Brown's "Wobble Up", also featuring G-Eazy, in 2019. Furthermore, their best charting was the Young Money track "Only", which went triple platinum and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, their best-performing collab with no other featuring artists was Brown's 2013 "Love You More", which peaked at No. 23.

