Safaree Recalls Viral Nicki Minaj Diss While Plotting "Pink Friday 2" Tour Look

Safaree Samuels has never claimed to be perfect, but one thing we can always count on the 42-year-old to provide us with is entertainment. From the salacious content on his OnlyFans account to his rollercoaster of a love life, it's hard to know what to expect from Saf. As of late, his name has been frequently linked to one of his exes, Nicki Minaj, for several reasons. First, there are hip-hop heads finally giving the New Yorker credit for his hilarious adlibs on Nicki Minaj's "Did It On 'Em," which only elevated his then-girlfriend's iconic NSFW bars.

More recently, Safaree is reminding fans of the time Minaj dissed him for his fashion choices as he tried to critique hers. "I'm definitely going to a Gag City concert in full disguise," he wrote on Twitter/X on Wednesday (March 27). "Y'all will not even notice me and I will enjoy the show!! Can't wait!! Ima document it too and drop a video after 😂😂😂," the reality star laughed. Minutes later, he returned with another post, adding, "Imma wear a jean vest too! Can't wait!!"

Read More: A Look Back At Nicki Minaj & Safaree Samuels' Relationship

Safaree Wants to Take a Trip to Gag City

If you're not familiar, during the making of her E!: My Truth special in 2012, Minaj put Safaree on blast for donning denim that didn't meet her standards. "The jacket..." he begins to criticize his partner in one viral snippet as the "Starships" artist enters into a room wearing a white blazer. "The jacket looks great, I don't know what you're talking about, but every woman in here loves the jacket," the Trinidadian lyricist tells Samuels off before adding, "Please... You wore a jean vest!"

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Fake Nails & Tour Earn Beyonce's Approval, Trolls Tease Onika About Rihanna & Cardi B

"Please...You Wore A Jean Vest"

Revisit Nicki Minaj's iconic Safaree diss below, along with the Love & Hip-Hop star's latest tweets trying to brush his plotting off as something done by a hacker. Do you think Samuels will actually show up (jean vest and all) to support his ex in Gag City? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

https://twitter.com/IAMSAFAREE/status/1773216592676925632 https://twitter.com/IAMSAFAREE/status/1773217223399600128

[Via]