Charleston White Claims He Maced Sauce Walka & His Label Crew

The Sauce Factory allegedly got attacked by the media personality, who’s building up a bit of a habit for it.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Charleston White Claims He Maced Sauce Walka & His Label Crew

Charleston White is building up quite the combative reputation these days, although he’s always been well-known for his antics. Moreover, this discussion largely centers around his actions at the Influencer Boxing Championship, during which he attacked various people. One of these incidents got a lot of attention online because the media personality maced his opponent following an altercation. Now, it seems like he’s clarifying that he actually has a lot of skills in this department and previous experience. For better or worse, it’s exacerbated this narrative and only gives more context to his aggression and behavior.

Furthermore, Charleston White recently hopped on social media and claimed that he once maced fellow Texas native Sauce Walka. Not only that, but he also claimed to have maced pretty much the entire crew that comprises Walka’s label, The Sauce Factory. “I’m going mace-cr*zy,” White said at the beginning of his bizarre online rant making these allegations. In addition, he boasted about “checking every rapper that got in [his] face” with no security. Whether it’s advisable or not, it’s doubtful that he’ll bring the heat down.

Read More: Charleston White Cuts Boxing Opponent During Hotel Altercation

Charleston White Alleges That He Maced Sauce Walka & TSF

After news of his macing antics went viral, the controversial figure addressed it on social media. “N***a, I don’t do no motherf***ing bar fight,” Charleston White exclaimed. “N***a, I don’t want no motherf***ing bar fight. I am an amateur professional boxer. You don’t put your motherf***ing hands on me outside no motherf***ing boxing ring. I’m a sanctioned fighter, n***a. I’m a sanctioned fighter and you trying to fight unsanctioned. N***a didn’t know that I got them motherf***ing mace boxing gloves. He lucky I don’t press charges. That’s assault, n***a. What he want me to do, press charges? Nah, n***a, you just keep them hands off of me until we get in the ring.”

Meanwhile, this surely brought a lot of attention and extra hype to these boxing matches. Whether it’s the best way to promote series like these remains to be seen, but there could be more altercations in the future. Hopefully they aren’t as legitimately dangerous and White can focus on his real boxing skills. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Charleston White.

Read More: Sauce Walka Keeps The Energy High On New Album, “DAT BOY DEN”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.