Charleston White Claims He Maced Sauce Walka & His Label Crew

Charleston White is building up quite the combative reputation these days, although he’s always been well-known for his antics. Moreover, this discussion largely centers around his actions at the Influencer Boxing Championship, during which he attacked various people. One of these incidents got a lot of attention online because the media personality maced his opponent following an altercation. Now, it seems like he’s clarifying that he actually has a lot of skills in this department and previous experience. For better or worse, it’s exacerbated this narrative and only gives more context to his aggression and behavior.

Furthermore, Charleston White recently hopped on social media and claimed that he once maced fellow Texas native Sauce Walka. Not only that, but he also claimed to have maced pretty much the entire crew that comprises Walka’s label, The Sauce Factory. “I’m going mace-cr*zy,” White said at the beginning of his bizarre online rant making these allegations. In addition, he boasted about “checking every rapper that got in [his] face” with no security. Whether it’s advisable or not, it’s doubtful that he’ll bring the heat down.

Charleston White Alleges That He Maced Sauce Walka & TSF

Charleston White says he maced Sauce Walka and his entire TSF label 😳pic.twitter.com/Z2fr4y3AaG — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 27, 2023

After news of his macing antics went viral, the controversial figure addressed it on social media. “N***a, I don’t do no motherf***ing bar fight,” Charleston White exclaimed. “N***a, I don’t want no motherf***ing bar fight. I am an amateur professional boxer. You don’t put your motherf***ing hands on me outside no motherf***ing boxing ring. I’m a sanctioned fighter, n***a. I’m a sanctioned fighter and you trying to fight unsanctioned. N***a didn’t know that I got them motherf***ing mace boxing gloves. He lucky I don’t press charges. That’s assault, n***a. What he want me to do, press charges? Nah, n***a, you just keep them hands off of me until we get in the ring.”

Meanwhile, this surely brought a lot of attention and extra hype to these boxing matches. Whether it’s the best way to promote series like these remains to be seen, but there could be more altercations in the future. Hopefully they aren’t as legitimately dangerous and White can focus on his real boxing skills. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Charleston White.

