Troy Ave Claims He Rejected A $20 Million Label Offer: "I Said No Thanks"

Troy Ave says he shot down a huge paycheck from a record label.

Troy Ave says he shot down a $20 million offer from a record label. He mentioned the bold business move in a post on Instagram, earlier this week. Captioning a photo of himself posing next to a Maserati and a Ferrari, he wrote: "Major label tried to offer me 20 Million … I said no thanx Im all white," with a winking emoji. In a comment on the post, he added: "IT COST WAY MORE TO LIVE ON THE EAST COAST."

Fans shared supportive messages in the comments section as well. One wrote: "2 of my top 5 favorite whips." Another added: "Yo my boy please what ever you do just keep doing music [fire emojis]. I f*ck with you since I came home that song that chick ain’t yours is my sh*t and I love music f*ck with."

Troy Ave Poses With Benny The Butcher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 12: Troy Ave and Benny the Butcher attend Tana Talk 4 Listening Party on March 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The claim about the label offer comes after Ave made headlines, earlier this month, for threatening to fire off a diss track at Uncle Murda. The rapper had mentioned Ave in his annual “Rap Up 2023." In response, Ave wrote on Instagram: "Damn do I gotta 'WRAP this n***a UP.'" Regardless of the post, DJ Self of Power 105 revealed afterward that Ave doesn't plan to release the response. “Troy Ave has expressed to me that he has a response to the response of Uncle Murda’s response, do that make sense?” he said. “Out of love and respect for Uncle Murda, he has decided not to drop the song. He said he recorded something because he’s an artist, and artists, you know, they pen [their] words down.” Check out Ave's latest post on Instagram below.

Troy Ave Claims Label Offered Him $20 Million

In addition to his music career, Ave has been hosting The Facto Show podcast. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

