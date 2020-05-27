The Facto Show
- MusicTroy Ave Claims He Rejected A $20 Million Label Offer: "I Said No Thanks"Troy Ave says he shot down a huge paycheck from a record label.By Cole Blake
- AnticsTroy Ave Wants Meek Mill To Stop Dissing 6ix9ine Unless He Plans To Kill HimTroy Ave spoke on Meek Mill and his constant swings at Tekashi 6ix9ine on his new podcast.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTroy Ave Says Jim Jones Should Murder Tekashi 6ix9ineTroy Ave says that Jim Jones should have Tekashi 6ix9ine killed because he sent his friend Mel Murda to prison.By Alex Zidel