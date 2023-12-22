Propain Perfects The Southern Flavor Recipe On "Made From Scratch"

Southern hip-hop is one of the top-tier subsets of hip-hop. Artists can do so much with the sounds to make it unique to themselves unlike a few subgenres. Propain is doing just that, by combining a various amount of styles on his latest record. We have not covered a ton of Propain, so here is a quick rundown on him.

He hails from Houston, Texas and has been in the game since the beginning of the 2010s decade. That is when Propain put out his first tape, P.I.M.P. (Hosted By Aayliah Maria & DJ Gutta). If you are looking to compare him to others from the region of the U.S., he has some similarities to Slim Thug, Bun B, and Scarface. But, he makes personal music that manages to sound different from them.

Listen To Made From Scratch By Propain

Hence why he might have named this album Made from Scratch. The tracklist features lots of slow-mo sounds that give you that chopped and screwed feeling. Guest appearances are bountiful here too. You will find Sauce Walka, Freddie Gibbs, That Mexican OT, DJ Chose, and more. Stream the project on your favorite streaming services now.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Made from Scratch, by Propain? Is he one of the most underrated Southern hip-hop artists going right now? Where would you place this album amongst the rest of his discography? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Who had the best guest appearance here and why?

Made from Scratch Tracklist:

City Gold Your Wish with Big K.R.I.T. I Choose U with Sauce Walka & OTB Fastlane 5100 Blk Interlude Karma Bussin with DJ Chose Afraid Can't Stand Me with Z-Ro Still Waters Always Down with Freddie Gibbs & Devin the Dude Hol Up with Beatking, Monaleo & That Mexican OT What Happens H-Town (Remix) with Sauce Walka & Z-Ro

